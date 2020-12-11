e-paper
Include Sonia Gandhi's life in school syllabus, Cong leader urges Telangana CM

Include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus, Cong leader urges Telangana CM

“As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus,” Congress leader Sravan Dasoju said according to a release.

telangana Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 06:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hyderabad
The release said Sonia Gandhi made a promise to create separate Telangana if Congress comes into power during the 2004 elections.(PTI file photo)
         

Congress spokesperson and Telangana Congress leader Sravan Dasoju has urged state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s life in the school syllabus in the state as she had been instrumental in the formation of the state.

Dasoju made the appeal to the government at an intellectual summit organized at Gandhi Bhavan on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on Wednesday.

“As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus,” Dasoju said according to a release.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao had made an official statement in the state assembly as “No Telangana without Sonia Gandhi”.

“However, until after six years of the Telangana dream came true, nothing great has been done in return by the government, he alleged.

The release said Sonia Gandhi made a promise to create separate Telangana if Congress comes into power during the 2004 elections.

It said despite huge opposition against the formation of Telangana from certain sections, Sonia Gandhi “showed great dedication, conviction and commitment towards her promise given to the people of Telangana”.

“For the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn’t show any interest to respect Sonia Gandhi. Therefore, I humbly request the government of Telangana to initiate the process on our request as soon as possible”, he said.

