e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Man fired at by AIMIM leader succumbs in Hyderabad

Man fired at by AIMIM leader succumbs in Hyderabad

Zameer was one of the three injured in the firing, the other two being Syed Mannan and Syed Mohtesham.

telangana Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:41 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Police said AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed will now be charged for murder after the death of one of the persons injured in the firing opened by him.
Police said AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed will now be charged for murder after the death of one of the persons injured in the firing opened by him. (Videograb)
         

One of the three persons injured in the indiscriminate firing by an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader in Telangana’s Adilabad town last week, succumbed in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, the police said.

Syed Zameer (55), a former councillor of Adilabad municipality, died of bullet wounds at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, said Rajesh Chandra, officer on special duty (OSD) of Adilabad police.

Zameer was one of the three injured in the firing, the other two being Syed Mannan and Syed Mohtesham, who were injured in the firing and knife attack by Farooq Ahmed, president of AIMIM Adilabad district unit and a former deputy chairman of Adilabad municipality, following a clash between two groups.

“We had earlier booked a case against Farooq Ahmed under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27/30 of the Indian Arms Act. Now, we shall change the sections and book a murder case against him under Section 302 of the IPC,” the police official said.

Also Read: AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3

The police has already cancelled Ahmed’s weapon licence and confiscated the gun. “He is presently under a 14-day judicial remand,” Rajesh Chandra said.

The incident happened at Thatiguda Colony in Adilabad town on the night of December 18, when two rival groups clashed with each other after a fight between two youths in a cricket match.

The AIMIM leader, who rushed there, fired shots, injuring Zameer in his abdomen and Mannan and Mothesham in their limbs. The latter two were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, while Zameer was shifted to Hyderabad, as his condition was critical. Farooq Ahmed was later arrested by the police.

tags
top news
PM Modi launches SEHAT healthcare scheme for J&K
PM Modi launches SEHAT healthcare scheme for J&K
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
2nd Test live: Gill, Pujara steer India to 36/1 at stumps
2nd Test live: Gill, Pujara steer India to 36/1 at stumps
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In