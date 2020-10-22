e-paper
Home / Telangana / Telangana CM condoles demise of former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy

Nayani Narasimha Reddy’s body was shifted to the minister quarters in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

telangana Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Hyderabad
The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family
The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family(PTI)
         

Former Home Minister of Telangana State, Nayani Narasimha Reddy passed away at Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of the former minister. The CM recalled his association with Nayani Narasimha Reddy during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the state government.

The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. He instructed the Chief Secretary to arrange the last rites for the departed leader with ‘official honours.’

