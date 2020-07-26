e-paper
Home / Telangana / Woman dies after auto gets washed away in overflowing stream in Telangana

Woman dies after auto gets washed away in overflowing stream in Telangana

Transportation between villages got affected as the Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was flooded.

telangana Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Nalgonda, Telangana
Nalgonda district saw continuous heavy rainfall for two days, after which the stream had overflowed(AP)
         

A woman lost her life on Saturday after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in, got washed away after getting caught up in an overflowing water stream following heavy rains in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police said.

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Ramulamma.

The stream overflowed after continuous rainfall for two days in the district. Transportation between the villages got affected as the Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was flooded.

The water flow is high near Nalgonda district, Devarakonda constituency, Chintapalli mandal and Kistarampally village.

T Anand Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devarakonda, told ANI over the phone, “An auto got caught up in an overflowing water stream. A woman who was travelling in that auto died on the spot.”

