e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / 2014 US Open finalist Nishikori positive for Covid-19 again

2014 US Open finalist Nishikori positive for Covid-19 again

Nishikori originally tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus last Sunday and announced that day he was pulling out of the Western & Southern Open, the hard-court tournament that will precede the U.S. Open in New York.

tennis Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:21 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action (REUTERS)
         

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said Friday he tested positive for Covid-19 a second time.

Nishikori wrote on his mobile app that he will take another test next week, “at which time we will update you with more information.”

“I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation,” Nishikori wrote Friday.

He originally tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus last Sunday and announced that day he was pulling out of the Western & Southern Open, the hard-court tournament that will precede the U.S. Open in New York.

The Western & Southern Open starts Saturday; the U.S. Open will begin Aug. 31.

He cannot play in the Grand Slam tournament if he has Covid-19.

The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which puts him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.

Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.

tags
top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In