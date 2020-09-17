e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Andy Murray backs calls to remove Margaret Court’s name from arena

Andy Murray backs calls to remove Margaret Court’s name from arena

The 78-year-old Court, who holds the all-time record of 24 major singles titles, has been heavily criticised for voicing her religious-based opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender athletes.

tennis Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Andy Murray reacts during his US Open match earlier this month.
Andy Murray reacts during his US Open match earlier this month.(Getty Images)
         

Andy Murray thinks the Australian Open should consider removing Margaret Court’s name from the arena at Melbourne Park as he says the multiple Grand Slam champion’s values are at odds with what tennis stands for.

The 78-year-old Court, who holds the all-time record of 24 major singles titles, has been heavily criticised for voicing her religious-based opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender athletes.

“When you get to the Australian Open you want to concentrate on the tennis. Court’s views detract from that,” Murray, a five-time finalist at Melbourne Park, told pridelife.com here. “As far as renaming the venue... yes, it’s something the sport should consider. I don’t know who makes the final decision on that but I don’t think her values are what tennis stands for.”

Tennis Australia invited Court to Melbourne Park at this year’s tournament to recognise the 50th anniversary of her 1970 calendar Grand Slam, while saying it disagreed with her “personal views”. In a low-key ceremony at Rod Laver Arena before a quarter-final match, Court was handed a replica trophy by 11-times Grand Slam champion Rod Laver following the screening of a short video of her tennis achievements.

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, said she had received a lukewarm reception from the public. Even tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe had also called for Court’s name to be stripped from the stadium.

“She has obviously offended and upset a lot of people over the years. I think the players certainly have spoken up, which is a positive thing,” Murray added.

tags
top news
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
China calls US envoy’s visit to Taiwan encouraging ‘separatist forces’
China calls US envoy’s visit to Taiwan encouraging ‘separatist forces’
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In