Angelique Kerber second to Simona Halep in WTA rankings

It’s the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, who is gunning to win this week’s WTA Finals in Singapore.

tennis Updated: Oct 22, 2018 17:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Angelique Kerber is more than 1600 points behind top-ranked Simona Halep.(AFP)

Germany’s Angelique Kerber moved up to second place in the latest WTA rankings released Monday behind injured world number one Simona Halep.

It’s the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Kerber, who is gunning to win this week’s WTA Finals in Singapore.

But Halep, missing from Singapore, is secure in top spot and will end the season as number one thanks to a points difference of 6,921 to 5,375 for the German.

Along with Halep, Serena Williams will also miss the Singapore event which brings together eight of the top women’s players.

In an early shock in Singapore, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who slipped from two to three in the latest rankings, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Karolina Pliskova.

Latest women’s WTA rankings

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5375 (+1)

3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5086 (-1)

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4740

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255 (+2)

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3943 (+2)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3850 (-1)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3840 (-3)

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3710 (+1)

10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315 (+4)

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185

12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145 (+3)

13. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3065 (+3)

14. Julia Goerges (GER) 2995 (-5)

15. Serena Williams (USA) 2976 (+2)

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2817 (+3)

17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2725 (-4)

18. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2600 (-6)

19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2420 (+1)

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2375 (+1)

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 17:23 IST

