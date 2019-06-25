Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Ankita Raina enters second round of Wimbledon qualifiers

Ankita, ranked 171 in the WTA chart, converted a break point in the third game to take the first set 6-4.

tennis Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Ankita Raina,Wimbledon,Wimbledon qualifiers
A file photo of Ankita Raina.(Getty Images)

India’s ace women’s singles player Ankita Raina sailed into the second round of the Wimbledon qualifiers with a straight set win over Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in London on Tuesday.

Ankita, ranked 171 in the WTA chart, converted a break point in the third game to take the first set 6-4.

In the second set, the 26-year-old Indian was up 2-0 after an early break and could have gone 3-0 but failed to convert three break points. She eventually dispatched her Turkish rival with a 6-3 win.

Earlier this month Ankita defeated Wimbledon finalist Sabine Liscki to record one of the biggest wins of her career

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 20:07 IST

tags

more from tennis
trending topics