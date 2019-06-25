Ankita Raina enters second round of Wimbledon qualifiers

India’s ace women’s singles player Ankita Raina sailed into the second round of the Wimbledon qualifiers with a straight set win over Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in London on Tuesday.

Ankita, ranked 171 in the WTA chart, converted a break point in the third game to take the first set 6-4.

In the second set, the 26-year-old Indian was up 2-0 after an early break and could have gone 3-0 but failed to convert three break points. She eventually dispatched her Turkish rival with a 6-3 win.

Earlier this month Ankita defeated Wimbledon finalist Sabine Liscki to record one of the biggest wins of her career

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 20:07 IST