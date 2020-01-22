Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic talks about why he visited Bali for a vacation -WATCH

tennis

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is through to the third round of the competition after a straight sets win over Japanese opponent Tatsuma Ito. Djokovic spoke about his performance in the post match press conference. A member of the media went on to ask him about his recent visit to the popular tourist spot Bali in Indonesia. Djokovic gave a detailed account of his visit to the destination and also spoke about a concept called ‘Green School’ which was the primary reason behind his visit.

‘It’s one of the most special places in the world, honestly I was blown away by how kind and genuine people are and the energy of that island is very special. What got me to go there was the Green School in Bali. It’s a very unique concept of education that was very interesting to us. For the last couple of years we have known about the concept. We were introduced to the concept by friends who have their kids studying in the school in Bali.

“We always wanted to go to Bali in general. We used the opportunity in the off season to visit the school and we might have our students attend that concept in the near future,” the Serbian star said.

Djokovic has won 16 grand slams in his career and is third in the all-time list behind the legends Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19). The former world number 1 is a hot favourite for the title this season too. With 7 titles to his name, Djokovic holds the record for winning most Australian Open men’s singles titles ever.

To his credit he also has a positive head to head record against both Federer and Nadal, but is often not spoken in the same breath as the other two.

Green School (Bali) is a non-profit, private and international pre-kindergarten to high school located along the Ayung River near Ubud, Bali, Indonesia.

“From our origins at Green School Bali, we are committed to educating for sustainability in a natural environment through our purpose-driven curriculum.We believe schools should be places of joy, and strive to champion a new model of education that fully ignites the imagination of children so they can engage and learn with optimism, inventiveness and wonder,” is how the official website of the school describes itself.