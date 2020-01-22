Australian Open Day 3 Live Updates: Djokovic, Barty, Serena in action

tennis

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 05:13 IST

Australian Open Day 3 Live Updates: Top seed Rafael Nadal turned on the style as he launched his bid for a record-equalling 20th Major title at the Australian Open on Tuesday, but falling star Maria Sharapova hit a career low. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios also cantered into the second round, but fourth seed Daniil Medvedev had to fight his way past American Frances Tiafoe in four sets. The third day promises some exciting contests as Novak Djokovic goes up against T Ito, while Ashleigh Barty will face P Hercog. Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer will be in action as well.

Follow live updates of Australian Open Day 3 Live Updates: