Australian Open Day 4 Live score: Mirza starts proceedings, Federer up against John Millman, Nadal takes on Delbonis
Australian Open Day 4 Live score: Follow the live action, score and updates of Australian Open Day 4.
-
05:00 hrs IST
Mirza in action
Australian Open Day 4 Live score: Sania Mirza will be in action early on Day 4 while Novak Djokovic faces Japanese opponent Yoshihito Nishioka. Yesterday, Roger Federer brushed aside his opponent in straight while 12th seed Fabio Fognini faced a tough test at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Teenage sensation Coco Gauff survived a three-set thriller against Sorana Cirstea while Serena Williams recorded an easy win over Tamara Zidansek. Meanwhile, Grigor Dmitrov lost to Tommy Paul in a five-set thriller.
Follow live updates of Australian Open Day 4 Live score:
Mirza in action
Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok take on the team of Zhu Lin and Han Xinyun in the first round of women’s double category.