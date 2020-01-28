Australian Open Day 9 Live score: Federer takes on Sandgren, Barty in action

Australian Open Day 9 Live score: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will look complete their destiny to meet in the semi-finals as they face Tennys Sandgren and Milos Raonic respectively in the quarterfinals. In the women’s category, world number one Ashleigh Barty will also hope to seal her place in semis when she takes on Petra Kvitova. Yesterday, Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (6-4) to reach quarterfinals of Australian Open 2020. World number five Dominic Thiem swatted aside an error-prone Gael Monfils. Anett Kontaveit recovered from a set down to unseeded 18-year-old Iga Swiatek and fended off a late charge to fight her way into the Australian Open quarter-finals Monday.

Follow Live score of the 2020 Australian Open -