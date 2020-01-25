e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Australian Open: Former champion Angelique Kerber survives scare to reach last 16

Australian Open: Former champion Angelique Kerber survives scare to reach last 16

The 32-year-old Kerber won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016 and claimed the US Open title later the same year. She triumphed at Wimbledon in 2018.

tennis Updated: Jan 25, 2020 09:43 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Melbourne
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her match.
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her match.(REUTERS)
         

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber survived a scare from 102-ranked Italian Camila Giorgi to reach the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday. The German 17th seed fought through 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 and faces second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The 32-year-old Kerber won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016 and claimed the US Open title later the same year. She triumphed at Wimbledon in 2018.

“It was a really tough battle, I started really well but she came back really strong,” said Kerber. “It’s still a long way to go, I need to keep fighting.

“I’m enjoying playing here and being here,” she told the crowd at Margaret Court Arena. The 28-year-old Giorgi refused to go quietly in a sunny and hot Melbourne. Former world number one Kerber saved three break points to grimly hold serve in the third game of the deciding set and then broke the Italian for a 3-1 lead.

But Giorgi wrestled the break back, leaving a disgruntled Kerber muttering to herself on her chair at the changeover. Whatever she said to herself, it worked, Kerber breaking again for 5-3 before serving out a tough contest in two hours and eight minutes.

tags
top news
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News