e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Australian Open: Frustrated Nick Kyrgios smashes racquet again during Rafael Nadal clash - Watch

Australian Open: Frustrated Nick Kyrgios smashes racquet again during Rafael Nadal clash - Watch

Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios smashed his racquet in frustration after losing a point to Rafael Nadal in Australian Open fourth round.

tennis Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket in frustration.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket in frustration.(AP)
         

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios holds the reputation for antics on court during matches. He was on the receiving end of a suspended 16-week ban and US$25,000 fine for “aggravated behaviour” after he was seen smashing two racquets after losing to Russia’s Karen Khachanov in Cincinnati Masters last year in August. The 24-year-old displayed calm demeanour in the past few days and managed to gain massive popularity in Australia. But on Monday, Kyrgios lost his cool once again and smashed his racquet during Australian Open fourth round clash against Rafael Nadal.

The incident took place during the third-set tie breaker when Kyrgios lost a point in the tie-breaker on serve. In frustration, the tennis player smashed his racquet hard on the turf. The racquet broke and went on to hit a court microphone.  

Kyrgios picked it up and tried to throw it to a member in the audience. But the crowd member failed to catch hold of it, and the camera fell nearby the cameraman. Kyrgios was not giving a violation for his actions, and the play continued.

World number one Rafa Nadal lost his first set of the tournament but rode out a spirited challenge from Nick Kyrgios to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the 12th time with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-6(4) victory on Monday. Australian Kyrgios was a match for the 19-times Grand Slam champion in the second and for most of the third set but the muscle-bound Spaniard always looked like the most likely winner once he got his nose back in front.

Kyrgios broke back when Nadal was serving for the match in the fourth set to reignite the contest and bring the partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd back into the equation. The top seed gritted his teeth and went again in the tiebreak, however, moving through to a last eight meeting with Austrian Dominic Thiem when Kyrgios netted a forehand after three hours and 38 minutes.

(With Reuters inputs)

tags
top news
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
‘Cheap campaign’: PFI tells govt to prove charge that it funds CAA protests
‘Cheap campaign’: PFI tells govt to prove charge that it funds CAA protests
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News