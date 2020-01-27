Australian Open: Frustrated Nick Kyrgios smashes racquet again during Rafael Nadal clash - Watch

tennis

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios holds the reputation for antics on court during matches. He was on the receiving end of a suspended 16-week ban and US$25,000 fine for “aggravated behaviour” after he was seen smashing two racquets after losing to Russia’s Karen Khachanov in Cincinnati Masters last year in August. The 24-year-old displayed calm demeanour in the past few days and managed to gain massive popularity in Australia. But on Monday, Kyrgios lost his cool once again and smashed his racquet during Australian Open fourth round clash against Rafael Nadal.

The incident took place during the third-set tie breaker when Kyrgios lost a point in the tie-breaker on serve. In frustration, the tennis player smashed his racquet hard on the turf. The racquet broke and went on to hit a court microphone.

Kyrgios picked it up and tried to throw it to a member in the audience. But the crowd member failed to catch hold of it, and the camera fell nearby the cameraman. Kyrgios was not giving a violation for his actions, and the play continued.

World number one Rafa Nadal lost his first set of the tournament but rode out a spirited challenge from Nick Kyrgios to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the 12th time with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-6(4) victory on Monday. Australian Kyrgios was a match for the 19-times Grand Slam champion in the second and for most of the third set but the muscle-bound Spaniard always looked like the most likely winner once he got his nose back in front.

Kyrgios broke back when Nadal was serving for the match in the fourth set to reignite the contest and bring the partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd back into the equation. The top seed gritted his teeth and went again in the tiebreak, however, moving through to a last eight meeting with Austrian Dominic Thiem when Kyrgios netted a forehand after three hours and 38 minutes.

