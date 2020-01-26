Australian Open Live Score Day 7: Will it again be a day of upsets?

Australian Open Day 7 Live Score : Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be in action and would look to reach the Round of 16 of the Australian Open. In the women’s singles, Ashleigh Barty, Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova will also be present on the court as they hope to avoid the upsets at the year’s first grand slam. Yesterday, Nick Kyrgios wins the third-round match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6 and will meet top seed, Rafael Nadal, in the next round. The Day 6 established Nadal as the front runner for the Australian Open title as the Spaniard brushed past Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber too picked up easy wins to make it to the fourth round.

Follow live updates of the 2020 Australian Open:-