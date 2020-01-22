e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tennis / Below-par Serena fends off Zidansek to reach Melbourne third round

Below-par Serena fends off Zidansek to reach Melbourne third round

The American great, one short of Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, faces China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang next in Melbourne.

tennis Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Serena Williams reacts during the match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.
Serena Williams reacts during the match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. (REUTERS)
         

Serena Williams admitted she was frustrated and not at her best as she fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday.

The American great, one short of Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, faces China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang next in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old Williams was never in serious trouble against the 70th-ranked Slovenian Zidansek, winning 6-2, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

But the eighth seed was restrained in her celebrations and said: “It was a good match for me, she was a really good fighter, she did not just let me win.” The 22-year-old Zidansek put up resistance in the second set with Williams twice failing to break when 40-0 up on the Slovenian’s serve.

Williams then struggled through her own service game at 3-2 down, with a brief stoppage while the roof closed because of more rain in Melbourne.

Williams finally broke Zidansek’s stubborn resolve in the seventh game, getting the break of serve on the way to victory in one hour 18 minutes.

The American great described herself as “frustrated” by her failure to bury her opponent in those two service games.

“I made so many errors in a row and had to battle through my own internal problems,” said Williams.

“I knew I had to play better and couldn’t keep making unforced errors like that, otherwise it was going to be a long evening for me.” Williams, who has won the Australian Open seven times, thrashed Wang 6-1, 6-0 when they met at the US Open quarter-finals last year.

She dropped just three games in her opening win over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova on Monday in Melbourne.

tags
top news
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Pak has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on J-K: US report
Pak has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on J-K: US report
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
‘Debate with a bearded man’: Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah on CAA
‘Debate with a bearded man’: Asaduddin Owaisi dares Amit Shah on CAA
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News