Caroline Wozniacki saves match point to make Eastbourne tennis final

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki reached the Eastbourne final for the third time after saving a match point in her 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory over Angelique Kerber on Friday.

While the draw for Wimbledon was taking place at the All England Club, Wozniacki warmed up for next week’s Grand Slam by surviving a tense duel with German star Kerber.

Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hit 42 winners to Wozniacki’s 39, but she couldn’t deliver the knock-out blow.

In sweltering heat on the south-coast, Wozniacki saved a match point in the second set before making the most of her escape by taking the deciding set.

The 27-year-old Dane is back in the Eastbourne final after winning the title in 2009 and finishing as runner-up to Karolina Pliskova 12 months ago.

Her form on grass at Eastbourne should boost her confidence ahead of Wimbledon, where she has never gone beyond the fourth round in 11 appearances.

Wozniacki, who won her maiden Grand Slam title in Australia in January, has been drawn to play Varvara Lepchenko in the Wimbledon first round.

Before that, the world number two faces Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday’s Eastbourne final.

Sabalenka ended Agnieszka Radwanska’s run on her return from injury, beating the former Wimbledon finalist 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to reach her third WTA Tour title match.