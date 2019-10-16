e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Coco Gauff dumped out at Luxembourg after maiden WTA title win

Gauff, made headlines around the world on Sunday when she conquered her first career title in Linz, Austria, aged 15 years and seven months.

tennis Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:24 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
File photo of Coco Gauff.
File photo of Coco Gauff.(AP)
         

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff failed to follow up on her maiden WTA tournament win after crashing out in the first round 6-4, 6-0 to Anna Blinkova in Luxembourg on Wednesday. “I’m very happy with my performance. I didn’t make a lot of mistakes and I had the right tactics. I was calm and I did my job well today,” said Russian eighth seed Blinkova.

“I was very focused. I know she’s a great player and I knew she was coming off a WTA tournament win, so I was well prepared.” Gauff, made headlines around the world on Sunday when she conquered her first career title in Linz, Austria, aged 15 years and seven months. She became the youngest player to win a WTA event since Czech Nicole Vaidisova, who triumphed in Vancouver and Tashkent two months apart in 2004 as a 15-year-old, and shot up 39 places in the WTA rankings to number 71.

However, Blinkova, herself just 19, was too strong for the young American, breaking Gauff’s resistance in the first set before crushing her to love in the second and setting up a second round match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria. The world number 66 lost the first game but took command of the match shortly after with a service to love and a break of serve, which she followed up with another break two games later.

Blinkova served out the rest of the set and then breezed past Gauff in the second, dropping just eight points to cruise into the next round.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:23 IST

tags
top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News