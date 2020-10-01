Djokovic into French’s 3rd round with easy win

e-paper
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat so he could wear that while on the side of Court Philippe Chatier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

tennis Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis (REUTERS)
         

Novak Djokovic’s biggest concern seemed to be dealing with a rare bit of sunshine during his second-round victory at Roland Garros.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat so he could wear that while on the side of Court Philippe Chatier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round in Paris. He won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic says “I hope I can continue like this.” He improved to 33-1 in 2020. His lone loss came when he was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.

