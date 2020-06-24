e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player

Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player

Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the tour on Grigor Dimitrov, one of the three other players to test positive in the last few days. There is no evidence to suggest Dimitrov spread the virus to others.

tennis Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:38 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Belgrade
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)
         

Novak Djokovic’s parents defended their son on Wednesday and blamed another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player. Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion then apologized online for organizing the Adria Tour events, which brought together professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. Thousands of spectators attended the matches and no social distancing was observed.

Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the tour on Grigor Dimitrov, one of the three other players to test positive in the last few days. There is no evidence to suggest Dimitrov spread the virus to others.

“Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where,” Srdjan Djokovic told RTL Croatia TV. “He didn’t test here, he tested somewhere else ... I think that’s not fair.

“He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia,” Srdjan Djokovic said. “Nobody is feeling well because of this situation.” Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, was the first Adria Tour participant to test positive for the virus. He was followed by Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

The infections raised questions about the full-fledged return of competitive tennis, including the scheduled U.S. Open in August.

“We were wrong and it was too soon,” wrote Djokovic, who has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.

Dimitrov played in matches in both Belgrade and at the Croatian Adriatic resort of Zadar.

He reportedly arrived in Serbia from the United States and his native Bulgaria. He did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment while recovering from the infection in Monaco.

NBA player Nikola Jokic, a Serb who plays for the Denver Nuggets, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was pictured shaking hands with Djokovic at an exhibition basketball event in Belgrade this month.

Jokic is reportedly recovering in his hometown of Sombor.

Djokovic’s mother said both her son and his wife Jelena are feeling fine, but are suffering because of the widespread criticism.

“It is horrible what is being written, but we are used to it,” Dijana Djokovic told the Belgrade Blic daily newspaper.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of the ATP and WTA professional tennis tours in March. Plans were announced last week for the sport’s sanctioned events to return in August.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 without spectators.

tags
top news
India, China border talks positive on de-escalation, disengagement along LAC
India, China border talks positive on de-escalation, disengagement along LAC
Covid-19: IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020
Covid-19: IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020
More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K
More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Snake bite, contract killer, car accident – options Amit Agarwal explored to kill wife
Snake bite, contract killer, car accident – options Amit Agarwal explored to kill wife
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In