e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Tennis / Federer, Serena, Nadal to raise funds for bushfire relief work

Federer, Serena, Nadal to raise funds for bushfire relief work

tennis Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Smoke billows during bushfires in Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia.
Smoke billows during bushfires in Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia.(GLEN MOREY via REUTERS)
         

In a bid to raise money for the bushfire relief fund in Australia, star tennis players like Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will feature in an exhibition match on January 15, five days before the start of the Australian Open.

The contest will take place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, local Nick Kyrgios will also be playing along with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2020 - Nadal insists Federer Slam record not on his mind

“For a period of about two and a half hours we’re going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort,” Tennis Australia (TA) chief Craig Tiley was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Kyrgios will also be donating 200 Australian dollars for every ace he hits in events held in Australia in January as part of the fundraising effort, while compatriot Ashleigh Barty will donate all of her prize money from the Brisbane International.

The ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia has so far killed 25 people and thousands of animals while also destroying nearly 2,000 houses.

Not only the tennis players but cricketers, celebrities and personalities from all walks of life have also pledged to contribute to the bushfire relief work.

tags
top news
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Benjamin Netanyahu warns of ‘resounding blow’ if Iran attacks Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu warns of ‘resounding blow’ if Iran attacks Israel
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News