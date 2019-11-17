e-paper
Former world number four Tomas Berdych announces retirement

Berdych, who won 13 ATP singles titles in a 17-year-long career, was a fixture in the world’s top 10 between 2010 and 2016.

tennis Updated: Nov 17, 2019 08:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych poses with a trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych poses with a trophy.(Action Images)
         

Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych announced his retirement from tennis on Saturday.

The Czech, who won 13 ATP singles titles in a 17-year-long career, was a fixture in the world’s top 10 between 2010 and 2016.

Berdych’s one Grand Slam final came in 2010 when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the All England Club.

He was part of the Czech team that won back-to-back Davis Cup titles in 2012 and 2013.

The 34-year-old Berdych, who has not played since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open in August, announced his decision at the ATP Finals.

Berdych said it was his defeat by qualifier Jenson Brooksby in New York that convinced him it was time to quit.

“I don’t know exactly the day and date, but it was very soon or very quickly after the U.S. Open this year, because really, just the feeling that I went through on my last official match, it’s been just one that told me, that’s it,” he said.

“You tried absolutely everything and the result is how it is. I was always chasing the top results and being in the top positions, and then you are almost really fighting for the first match to win, really like badly, fighting with yourself.”

