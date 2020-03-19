e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / I’ll defend French Open title whenever it’s played - Ash Barty

I’ll defend French Open title whenever it’s played - Ash Barty

The FFT have been under fire for making the decision without consulting with other stakeholders but Australian world number one Barty said she was just looking forward to getting the chance to get back out on the famous red clay.

tennis Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
Ashleigh Barty of Australia
Ashleigh Barty of Australia (USA TODAY Sports)
         

French Open champion Ash Barty did not receive a heads up from tournament chief Guy Forget about moving the 2020 edition back by four months but said she would grasp at any chance she gets to defend her title.

Barty won her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last June but will have to wait until at least September to return to Roland Garros after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced the shift on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FFT have been under fire for making the decision without consulting with other stakeholders but Australian world number one Barty said she was just looking forward to getting the chance to get back out on the famous red clay.

“I haven’t spoken to Guy Forget but I’m happy to play the tournament whenever it is scheduled,” Barty told the Australian Associated Press on Thursday.

“I hope I get the chance to defend my title in September - any opportunity to compete is something I’ll grab with both hands.

“There are more important things going on in the world right now, though, and I will do whatever helps keep us all safe and healthy.”

Barty last played in a semi-final loss to Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open in February and faces a long wait before she gets back on court after the WTA suspended the tour until June 7.

A freeze in rankings, however, means Barty will stay at the top for another three months at least.

top news
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News