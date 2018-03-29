 Juan Martin Del Potro beats Milos Raonic, to face John Isner in Miami Open semis | tennis | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Juan Martin Del Potro beats Milos Raonic, to face John Isner in Miami Open semis

Juan Martin del Potro raised the roof as he came from behind to beat Milos Raonic 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3) and power into a Miami Open semi-final clash with American John Isner.

tennis Updated: Mar 29, 2018 11:12 IST
Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open tennis tournament.
Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open tennis tournament.(AFP)

There is just no stopping Juan Martin del Potro after the red-hot world number six overcame Milos Raonic in a thrilling quarter-final at the Miami Open.

Acapulco and Indian Wells champion Del Potro extended his winning streak to 15 matches courtesy of Wednesday’s 5-7, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Argentine fifth seed Del Potro lost the opening set against the Canadian and looked out of it as he spoke to a trainer during the set break.

But the resilient Del Potro – seeking back-to-back-to-back trophies – rallied to outlast Raonic after almost three hours and consecutive tie-breaks in Miami midweek.

John Isner of the United States hits a forehand against Hyeon Chung of Korea at Miami Open. (USA Today Sports)

Del Potro, who celebrated his ATP-best 21st victory of the season, will contest back-to-back Masters 1000 semi-finals.

Standing in the way of Del Potro and a third straight final is in-form American John Isner.

Isner was too good for Australian Open quarter-finalist Chung Hyeon, cruising to a 6-1 6-4 win in only 69 minutes at Crandon Park.

Seeking his maiden Masters crown, Isner – the 14th seed – won 97 per cent of his first serves to advance to his 11th ATP 1000 semi.

“This is actually the best I’ve moved all year,” Isner said. “That’s not working harder, or training harder off the court; that’s just from me being more confident on the court.”

