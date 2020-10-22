e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Julia Goerges retires from tennis at 31

Julia Goerges retires from tennis at 31

Goerges, in a letter addressed to the game of tennis, wrote that she was “ready to say ‘goodbye’” after a 15-year pro career.

tennis Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 13:53 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Goerges reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 before losing in straight sets to Serena Williams.
Goerges reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 before losing in straight sets to Serena Williams.(Getty Images)
         

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Julia Goerges announced her retirement from tennis Wednesday at the age of 31. The German reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement. Her most recent match was a second-round loss to fellow German Laura Siegemund at the French Open.

Goerges, in a letter addressed to the game of tennis, wrote that she was “ready to say ‘goodbye’” after a 15-year pro career.

“I always knew how I would feel when it is time to say goodbye to you, and that moment has arrived. I am ready to close the tennis chapter of my life and open a new one, which I am really excited about,” she added.

Goerges reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 before losing in straight sets to Serena Williams. She was runner-up in mixed doubles at the French Open in 2014 alongside Nenad Zimonjic and was a finalist in the Fed Cup with Germany in 2014. Goerges finishes with a 7-10 record in tour-level singles finals. Her most notable titles came in 2011 in Stuttgart, and in 2017 in Moscow and at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

“Julia’s powerful playing style, exemplary sportsmanship and thoughtful nature made her a fantastic ambassador for women’s tennis and a fan favorite around the world,” said Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA.

tags
top news
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Government launches new inflation index for working class
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In