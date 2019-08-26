Kei Nishikori, Karolina Pliskova reach US Open second round

tennis

Kei Nishikori became the first man to advance to the U.S. Open second round as the 2014 finalist beat qualifier Marco Trungelliti who was forced to retire with the Japanese leading 6-1 4-1 on Monday.

Nishikori’s serve clicked from the start and the seventh seed won 90 percent of his first-serve points while never facing a break point against the Argentine in 47 minutes on Grandstand.

Next up for Nishikori is a second-round clash with Thiago Monteiro or Bradley Klahn.

Pliskova victorious

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame compatriot and qualifier Tereza Martincova in two tie-breaks in her opening match at the US Open on Monday.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, advanced 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) to set up a second-round meeting with American Bernarda Pera or Georgian qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze.

