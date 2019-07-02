Maria Sharapova retires injured in Wimbledon first round

Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, raising more questions about her future in the sport.

The 2004 champion retired with a right arm injury in the final set of her tie with Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier who claimed a 4-6, 7-6 (7/), 5-0 win.

Sharapova, now ranked at 80 in the world, served for the match in the second set but then needed treatment on her arm.

The 32-year-old had only returned to the tour in Mallorca last month after five months out to recover from shoulder surgery.

Muguruza crashes out

Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon champion in 2017, was knocked out in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-4 6-4 to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The world number 27 was dumped out by the 23-year-old Brazilian, who has never won a career singles title and is ranked 121 in the world.

The defeat added to a barren spell at the majors for the 25-year-old Muguruza, who has not been past the fourth round in any of the last five Grand Slams.

The defeat also continued a patchy season for the 25-year-old Spaniard who has been past the quarter-final at only one tournament, when she won in Monterrey in April.

