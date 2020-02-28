e-paper
Maria Sharapova to appear in ‘Shark Tank’ post retirement

Shark Tank shared a preview if Friday’s new episode in which Sharapova turns to fellow shark Kevin O’Leary (AKA Mr. Wonderful) and asks him, “When was the last time you worked out?” Zing!

tennis Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova (Getty Images for Sugarpova)
         

Tennis ace Maria Sharapova who recently announced her retirement from professional will be seen making a guest appearance in ‘Shark Tank’.

Shark Tank shared a preview if Friday’s new episode in which Sharapova turns to fellow shark Kevin O’Leary (AKA Mr. Wonderful) and asks him, “When was the last time you worked out?” Zing! He replies he was up at 4:30 a.m. that morning.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announced retirement from professional tennis. “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love—one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys—a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years? I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Sharapova became an overnight star when she was crowned Wimbledon champion at the age of 17 in 2004. She remains the second youngest to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon behind Martina Hingis in the Open era. She became world number one in 2005 and won the US Open the next year. The Russian went on to win the US Open crown in 2006 and Australian Open title in 2008. Her twin triumphs at the clay courts of Roland Garros at the French Open in 2012 and 2014 were are considered to be her biggest achievements as they came at a time when her bitter rival Serena Williams was the at the peak of her domination of women’s tennis.

