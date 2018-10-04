Naomi Osaka beats Julia Goerges, charges into China Open last eight

Naomi Osaka showcased the ruthlessness that won her the US Open as the young Japanese sped into the China Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who stunned Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam last month, was devastating against 10th seed Julia Goerges of Germany, winning 6-1, 6-2 in 65 minutes.

Osaka, the eighth seed in Beijing, similarly thrashed unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0 in the previous round.

She will face either home hope Zhang Shuai or three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany in the last eight.

Osaka sprang a major upset when she defeated Williams in New York, in a final that was overshadowed by the American accusing the chair umpire of being “a thief” and “a liar”.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:54 IST