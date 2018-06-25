Nick Kyrgios fined over obscene gesture at Queen’s Club Championships

Nick Kyrgios has been fined £13,190 ($17,500) after the controversial Australian was caught on camera making an obscene gesture involving a water bottle at Queen’s Club.

Kyrgios is back in hot water after he was seen performing an imitation of a lewd act at the change of ends during his Queen’s semi-final loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been handed a hefty sanction by the ATP Tour for “inappropriate behaviour”.

Kyrgios -- who has been dogged by accusations of tanking in the past -- had already been in trouble earlier in the week during his Queen’s win over Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

The BBC was forced to apologise to viewers after a string of Kyrgios expletives were audible on air.

Asked if he was concerned that the BBC had to issue an apology for his behaviour, Kyrgios said he “didn’t care”.