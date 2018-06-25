 Nick Kyrgios fined over obscene gesture at Queen’s Club Championships | tennis | Hindustan Times
  Monday, Jun 25, 2018
HT Logo

Nick Kyrgios fined over obscene gesture at Queen’s Club Championships

Nick Kyrgios is back in hot water after he was seen performing an imitation of a lewd act at the change of ends during his Queen’s Club Championships semi-final loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

tennis Updated: Jun 25, 2018 12:39 IST
AFP 
AFP, London
Nick Kyrgios lost to Marin Cilic in the semi-finals of Queen’s Club Championships last week.
Nick Kyrgios lost to Marin Cilic in the semi-finals of Queen’s Club Championships last week. (AFP)

Nick Kyrgios has been fined £13,190 ($17,500) after the controversial Australian was caught on camera making an obscene gesture involving a water bottle at Queen’s Club.

Kyrgios is back in hot water after he was seen performing an imitation of a lewd act at the change of ends during his Queen’s semi-final loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been handed a hefty sanction by the ATP Tour for “inappropriate behaviour”.

Kyrgios -- who has been dogged by accusations of tanking in the past -- had already been in trouble earlier in the week during his Queen’s win over Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

The BBC was forced to apologise to viewers after a string of Kyrgios expletives were audible on air.

Asked if he was concerned that the BBC had to issue an apology for his behaviour, Kyrgios said he “didn’t care”.

