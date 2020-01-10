e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Tennis / Osaka battles, Kvitova cruises to Brisbane semis

Osaka battles, Kvitova cruises to Brisbane semis

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion who won her first WTA title in Brisbane in 2011, was in superb touch against Brady, who beat Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty in the first two rounds but was never in the hunt.

tennis Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:49 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Brisbane
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia.
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
         

Naomi Osaka battled for two hours while Petra Kvitova cruised to victory on Friday as both players booked spots in the season-opening Brisbane International semi-finals. Osaka’s form slipped after the first set but the world number four eventually saw off sixth seed Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at Pat Rafter Arena.

Bertens was on the attack in the second but lost control in the decider when she began to struggle with her first serve.

It was a more straightforward affair for fifth seed Kvitova, who downed American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion who won her first WTA title in Brisbane in 2011, was in superb touch against Brady, who beat Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty in the first two rounds but was never in the hunt.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams, Wozniacki march into Auckland semi-finals

“I didn’t serve well at all the first game, but since then I served much, much better and that’s helped me a lot through this match today for sure,” Kvitova said.

“My body’s still not falling apart yet, so that’s good as well.”

Osaka, who burst to stardom by winning consecutive Grand Slam crowns at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australia Open, will next play either defending champion Karolina Pliskova or unseeded American Alison Riske.

Kvitova faces Madison Keys, who cruised past fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 to secure her berth in the final four.

Collins seemed flat after two impressive victories in the opening rounds and her opponent never ceded control of the match.

“I don’t think Danielle played her best tennis today, but I think I did a really good job taking care of my side of the net,” Keys said.

“I served well, returned fairly well, especially in the second set. So I think overall it was just a pretty solid match.”

tags
top news
‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone
‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘We are with you’: Priyanka Gandhi meets people during anti-CAA protests
‘We are with you’: Priyanka Gandhi meets people during anti-CAA protests
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News