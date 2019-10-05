e-paper
Osaka ends Caroline Wozniacki’s China Open reign to set up Barty final

The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu’s run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark’s Wozniacki.

tennis Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:42 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
Naomi Osaka of Japan and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark after Osaka won the match.
Naomi Osaka of Japan and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark after Osaka won the match. (REUTERS)
         

Naomi Osaka will face world number one Ashleigh Barty in Sunday’s final of the China Open after powering to a convincing win over title-holder Caroline Wozniacki. The Australian Open winner threw off some initial frustrations to emphatically end Wozniacki’s reign in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu’s run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark’s Wozniacki.

World number four Osaka showed flashes of irritation as she let Wozniacki off the hook at 3-3 in the first set, tossing her racquet on the floor.

But in the ninth game, the pressure on the 19th-ranked Wozniacki told, Osaka grabbing the all-important break of service with an arrowing forehand.

Osaka, like Wozniacki a former number one, broke her opponent at the start of the second set to underline her superiority, before racing to a thumping win.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia’s Barty booked her place in the final by saving match point in a tough three-set triumph over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:41 IST

