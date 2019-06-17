Perth confirmed as host for Fed Cup final

Perth has been named host city for this year’s Fed Cup final between Australia and France, which will be held from Nov. 9-10 at the RAC Arena.

The final will mark the first time in a decade Perth has hosted a Fed Cup tie and is also Australia’s first home final since 1978.

“I’m so excited we have the chance to play the Fed Cup final here in Perth, and showcase the very best of women’s tennis right here in my hometown,” Australia’s Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik said in a statement on the Tennis Australia website.

“It’s particularly exciting to be making this announcement just a little over a week since Ashleigh Barty won the French Open.”

France reached their sixth Fed Cup final after beating Romania in April while Bartley inspired Australia to their first final since 1993 at the expense of Belarus.

“I’m delighted we are able to stage the Fed Cup final in Perth, in what will be a spectacular showcase of women’s tennis,” Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said.

