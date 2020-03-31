e-paper
Home / Tennis / Practicing Social Distancing: Federer shows off his trick shots

Practicing Social Distancing: Federer shows off his trick shots

Federer posted a small video on Twitter in which the 20-time Grand Slam winner can be seen executing trick shots against a wall in the snow.

tennis Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Roger Federer
Roger Federer(REUTERS)
         

As sporting actions across the globe have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Monday (local time) was seen practicing his trademark trick shot.

Federer posted a small video on Twitter in which the 20-time Grand Slam winner can be seen executing trick shots against a wall in the snow.

“Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome,” tweeted the 28-year-old.

 

Earlier this year, Federer had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

He had to make a public statement on Twitter and revealed that he will be missing the Dubai Open, Indian Wells tournament and the French Open. “My right knee has been bothering me for a little while, I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday,” Federer wrote on Twitter.”

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, French Open has been postponed to September now, and this may see, Federer, playing the tournament.

To help out those families affected by the coronavirus, last week, Federer announced that he along with his Mirka will be donating one million Swiss Francs.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was last seen in action in the Australian Open. He was defeated in the semi-finals by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic went on to win the Australian Open.

