e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals of Orlando Challenger

Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals of Orlando Challenger

Prajnesh was trailing 5-7 2-5 at one stage and the Taipei player was serving for the match but the Indian kept his nerves and forced a decider in the USD 52,080 hard court tournament by winning the next seven games.

tennis Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Orlando
Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India
Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India(HT photo)
         

Prajnesh Gunneswaran reeled off seven games in a row before his opponent Tung-Lin Wu retired in the decider as the Indian tennis player entered the quarterfinals of the Orlando Challenger event, here.

The fourth seed Prajnesh was leading 5-7 7-5 2-0 when Wu opted out of the second round contest that had already spanned two hours 30 minutes.

Prajnesh was trailing 5-7 2-5 at one stage and the Taipei player was serving for the match but the Indian kept his nerves and forced a decider in the USD 52,080 hard court tournament by winning the next seven games.

Prajnesh, ranked 137, had reached the final of the Cary Challenger last week and has carried his good form into this event.

It was third meeting between the two players. Prajnesh had beaten Wu at the Jinan Challenger event last year but gave him a walkover in Liuzhou.

He will now face Kazkhastan’s Dmitry Popko, ranked 172.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had made a first round exit after losing 3-6 4-6 to local lucky loser Nick Chappell. It was his second consecutive first-round defeat after ending runner-up at the Eckental Challenger.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In