Rafael Nadal donates 1 million euros to Mallorca flood victims

The Mallorca floods claimed 13 lives in October in the town that neighbours Nadal’s home of Manacor.

tennis Updated: Dec 21, 2018 12:43 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
File image of Rafael Nadal.(AFP)

Rafael Nadal has given one million euros ($1.14 million) to the victims of floods in his native Mallorca, the mayor of the affected town Mateu Puigros said on Thursday.

The incidents claimed 13 lives in October in the town that neighbours Nadal’s home of Manacor.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner had also made his tennis academy available for those impacted by the sudden downpour.

“In the name of the municipality and the residents especially those effected by the flood in October, we want to thank him for the sensitivity he has shown since the beginning and after what happened here in Sant Llorenc,” Puigros said in a video.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:43 IST

