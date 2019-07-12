Wimbledon 2019 semifinal Live Tennis Score: Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Live Score: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battle for a place in the Wimbledon final on Friday, 11 years after they mesmerised Centre Court in a Grand Slam championship match widely regarded as the greatest ever played. Nadal emerged triumphant that day, winning in five sets in a four-hour 48-minute epic of fluctuating fortunes that stretched out over seven hours because of constant, momentum-shifting rain interruptions. Nadal and Federer will meet for the 40th time on Friday in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, in what will be the pair’s fourth meeting at the All England Club.Follow live Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live updates here: