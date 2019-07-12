Wimbledon 2019 semifinal Live Tennis Score: Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Live Score: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battle for a place in the Wimbledon final on Friday, 11 years after they mesmerised Centre Court in a Grand Slam championship match widely regarded as the greatest ever played. Nadal emerged triumphant that day, winning in five sets in a four-hour 48-minute epic of fluctuating fortunes that stretched out over seven hours because of constant, momentum-shifting rain interruptions. Nadal and Federer will meet for the 40th time on Friday in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, in what will be the pair’s fourth meeting at the All England Club.

Follow live Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live updates here:

19:15 hrs IST Pre-match talk Nadal speaks: “We played a lot of good matches. Here in this tournament we played two great finals, 2007 and 2008. Have been two emotional matches. Personally, 2008 was a little bit more emotional for me. But I appreciate the fact that I was part of the 2007, too. Then we played a lot of matches all around the world. Only in New York we didn’t play. That’s the only bad news.”





19:00 hrs IST Federer form Federer has looked in pristine form at the tournament this year, smashing more than 200 winners and 42 aces in all as he became the first man to win 100 matches at a single Grand Slam when he beat Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final in four sets. The 37-year-old Swiss does have a better record against Nadal on grass and he has beaten his arch rival in the final twice before at Wimbledon in 2006 and 2007, and in five of the last six meetings between the pair on all surfaces.





18:45 hrs IST Nadal form Nadal seems to have come into the championships well rested and has sailed through his draw in his quest for a third title at the All England Club. The Spaniard has dropped only one set so far -- in the second round against Nick Kyrgios -- and will take confidence from his superior head-to-head record against Federer as they meet at the tournament for the first time since he beat the Swiss in the 2008 final.





18:30 hrs IST Nadal stats Age: 33 ATP Ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1) Grand Slam titles: 18 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017) 2018 Wimbledon performance: Semi-finals Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2008, 2010) Sets dropped at Wimbledon 2019: 1





18:20 hrs IST Federer stats Age: 37 ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1) Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) 2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017) Sets dropped at Wimbledon 2019: 2





18:10 hrs IST Federer vs Nadal - head to head NADAL LEADS 24-15 Last five meetings 2019 Nadal beat Federer 6-3 6-4 6-2 (French Open, clay) 2017 Federer beat Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Shanghai, hard) 2017 Federer beat Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Miami, hard) 2017 Federer beat Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Indian Wells, hard) 2017 Federer beat Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Australian Open, hard)



