Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Roger Federer wins his 100th title in Dubai

Roger Federer is the second man to achieve the feat after America’s Jimmy Connors who ended his career with 109 titles.

tennis Updated: Mar 02, 2019 22:22 IST
AFP
AFP
Dubai
Roger Federer,Dubai,100th title
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his 100th title.(Reuters)

Roger Federer won his 100th career title on Saturday when he defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The 37-year-old Swiss star is the second man to achieve the feat after America’s Jimmy Connors who ended his career with 109 titles.

Martina Navratilova is way out in front, however, having clinched 167 women’s singles crowns in her career. Saturday’s title was Federer’s eighth in Dubai.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 22:19 IST

tags

more from tennis