Roger Federer wins his 100th title in Dubai

Roger Federer won his 100th career title on Saturday when he defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The 37-year-old Swiss star is the second man to achieve the feat after America’s Jimmy Connors who ended his career with 109 titles.

Martina Navratilova is way out in front, however, having clinched 167 women’s singles crowns in her career. Saturday’s title was Federer’s eighth in Dubai.

