Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan crash out of ATP World Tour events

Both Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan exited from their respective ATP World Tour events following contrasting defeats.

Second seeded Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost their Open 13 Provence semifinal 1-6 4-6 to the fourth seeded combination of Marcus Daniell and Dominic Inglot in just 51 minutes.

Bopanna was the only Indian at the Euro 718,810 hard court event in Marseille, France.

Meanwhile, at the USD 622,675 Delray Beach Open in the US, the unseeded team of Divij Sharan and Scott Lipsky went down fighting 6-3 3-6 5-10 to third seeds Ben McLachlan and Hugo Nys.

Leander Paes and Divij Sharan had lost in the opening round itself.