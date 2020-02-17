e-paper
Sania Mirza recovers from calf injury, returns to action at Dubai Open

Sania Mirza will pair up with her French partner Caroline Garcia and they face Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia’s Katarina Srebotnik in the opening round of the women’s doubles event on Wednesday.

tennis Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Sania Mirza of India in action.(Getty Images)
         

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will return to action at the ongoing Dubai Open on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury which had cut short her campaign at the Australia Open in January.

The 33-year-old Indian will pair up with her French partner Caroline Garcia and they face Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia’s Katarina Srebotnik in the opening round of the women’s doubles event on Wednesday.

“Quitting off a grand slam tournament due to an injury is a sad experience. Especially, when you are back into the game after a long break. But thanks to my physio Dr. Faisal Hayat Khan (Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery) for making me fit for the tournament. I have started practicing and look forward to a great tournament,” she said.

Returning to the circuit after a two-year break, Sania’s first Grand Slam outing after maternity leave had ended with an early exit after the Indian ace retired mid-way into her women’s doubles first-round match due to a right calf injury.

In a dream comeback after the break, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok had claimed the doubles title at the Hobart International.

