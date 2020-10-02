e-paper
Thiem schools Ruud to reach fourth round at Roland Garros

The U.S. Open champion, who lost two Rafa Nadal in the last two finals at Roland Garros, struggled with his serve in the opening set and faced six breakpoints but improved as the match progressed under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

tennis Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 2, 2020 Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts during his third round match against Norway's Casper Ruud
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 2, 2020 Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts during his third round match against Norway's Casper Ruud (REUTERS)
         

Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off the challenge from Norway’s Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win to march into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

Facing the 21-year-old Ruud for the first time, the Austrian broke the 28th seed’s serve six times and hit 32 winners to seal the match with a fifth ace on his second matchpoint.

Thiem, 27, will next meet the winner of the match between former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and local hope Hugo Gaston.

