Home / Tennis / Wawrinka out, marathon tiebreak at French Open

Wawrinka out, marathon tiebreak at French Open

In another third-round match, it took 36 points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker for Lorenzo Sonego to finally shake off the 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

tennis Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:21 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 2, 2020 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during his third round match against France's Hugo Gaston REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 2, 2020 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during his third round match against France's Hugo Gaston REUTERS/Charles Platiau(REUTERS)
         

French wild card Hugo Gaston has eliminated former champion Stan Wawrinka from the French Open, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 as spectators chanted his name and cried “Bravo!” Gaston’s win, which was interrupted by rain with the players at 2-2 in the third set, propels him to a fourth-round match against US Open champion Dominic Thiem, runner-up in the last two years at Roland Garros.

“It’s going to be a crazy experience,” said the 20-year-old Gaston, ranked 239th.Wawrinka won the French Open in 2015. In another third-round match, it took 36 points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker for Lorenzo Sonego to finally shake off the 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

Sonego eventually won the tiebreaker in the 1-hour, 18-minute third set and the match 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17). He was among five Italian men in the third round at Roland Garros, an Open Era record at a Grand Slam.

