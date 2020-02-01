e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Who is Sofia Kenin? All you need to know about Australian Open 2020 Women’s Champion

Who is Sofia Kenin? All you need to know about Australian Open 2020 Women’s Champion

Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin defeated former Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

tennis Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. during her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. during her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
         

The 21-year-old Sofia Kenin stunned the world as she defeated former Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to claim Australian Open 2020 Championship title on Sunday. This is the first Grand Slam title for the American. On her way to the title, Kenin defeated 15-year-old Coco Gauff 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round and then defeated World No 1 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets to make it into the final. Kenin became the first player since 2002 to defeat the World No. 1 at a Grand Slam title.

Also read: Kenin stuns Muguruza to win Australian Open women’s title

Here are some facts you need to know about Australian Open 2020 Women’s Champion:

* Kenin was originally born in Russia. Her family immigrated to USA when she was young. She started playing tennis at the age of 6/

* Kenin participated in USTA tournaments from the age of 12 to 18 and captured the no. 1 spot in all the divisions.

* At age of 14, Kenin won her first professional match on the ITF circuit.

* Below is a video of a 7-year-old Sofia Kenin explaining how she will play against Andy Roddick. 

* In 2015, at the age of 16, she made her first Grand Slam debut at the US Open with a wild card entry. She participated at US Open in 2016 as well, but was knocked out in the first round both the times.

* In 2018, Kenin break into top 50 of WTA Rankings. She defeated then World no. 6 Caroline Garcia and world no. Julia Gorges, which were her two big wins for the year.

* In 2019, Kenin won her maiden WTA title with Hobart International. Last year at the Australian Open, she gave the then World No. 1 Simona Halep a scare in the third round, but eventually, the Romanian came victorious 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-4. Her biggest win of the year was in the third round of French Open when she beat Serena Williams.

* In 2019, she also picked up wins over Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty and finished the year ranked no. 12. She won the title of WTA Most Improved Player of the Year award.

tags
top news
LIVE| Budget in sync with India’s hope and aspirations: PM Modi
LIVE| Budget in sync with India’s hope and aspirations: PM Modi
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
How Sitharaman’s income tax announcement impacts your pocket
How Sitharaman’s income tax announcement impacts your pocket
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News