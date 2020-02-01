Who is Sofia Kenin? All you need to know about Australian Open 2020 Women’s Champion

The 21-year-old Sofia Kenin stunned the world as she defeated former Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to claim Australian Open 2020 Championship title on Sunday. This is the first Grand Slam title for the American. On her way to the title, Kenin defeated 15-year-old Coco Gauff 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round and then defeated World No 1 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets to make it into the final. Kenin became the first player since 2002 to defeat the World No. 1 at a Grand Slam title.

Here are some facts you need to know about Australian Open 2020 Women’s Champion:

* Kenin was originally born in Russia. Her family immigrated to USA when she was young. She started playing tennis at the age of 6/

* Kenin participated in USTA tournaments from the age of 12 to 18 and captured the no. 1 spot in all the divisions.

* At age of 14, Kenin won her first professional match on the ITF circuit.

* Below is a video of a 7-year-old Sofia Kenin explaining how she will play against Andy Roddick.

* In 2015, at the age of 16, she made her first Grand Slam debut at the US Open with a wild card entry. She participated at US Open in 2016 as well, but was knocked out in the first round both the times.

* In 2018, Kenin break into top 50 of WTA Rankings. She defeated then World no. 6 Caroline Garcia and world no. Julia Gorges, which were her two big wins for the year.

* In 2019, Kenin won her maiden WTA title with Hobart International. Last year at the Australian Open, she gave the then World No. 1 Simona Halep a scare in the third round, but eventually, the Romanian came victorious 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-4. Her biggest win of the year was in the third round of French Open when she beat Serena Williams.

* In 2019, she also picked up wins over Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty and finished the year ranked no. 12. She won the title of WTA Most Improved Player of the Year award.