Theatre carved me as an actor: Gajraj Rao

Enjoying every bit of his new found success and adulation thanks to his last release, ‘Badhaai Ho,’ actor Gajraj Rao feels it’s never too late in life to accomplish one’s dream. “I never thought that I would experience such adulation, though I always craved for it. I consider myself lucky that not only did I receive awards for my character, Jeetendra Kaushik, but now people recognise me so well. During a recent visit to Lucknow, I met a family at an eating joint and they showered me with so much love and respect. I was elated and proud too that I had made a mark as an actor.”

Currently, Rao is shooting in Varanasi for an upcoming project with Ayushman Khurrana and Neena Gupta. “When we were shooting for ‘Badhaai...’ we actors and the crew had become one big family and I miss those days. How I wanted to work with all of them again, and luckily, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’ was offered with the same cast! It was a wow moment for each of us. Also actors Ayushman, Neenaji are a treat to work with.

“Also, I would like to add that it is because of these new age actors that character artistes like me too are getting good roles to play, as they are not screen space hungry. In fact, they are much more confident about their craft in comparison to their predecessors. And so, they let the story and screenplay be the hero,” Rao said.

Rao hails from the picturesque state of Rajasthan and has also spent a considerable amount of his life in Delhi while doing theatre and assisting in advertisement making. “When I was in Delhi, it was for the sole purpose of acting. But let me tell you a secret: I was denied admission to the National School of Drama many times. Then a friend suggested that I directly join a theatre group. It would be a longer struggle but I would get to learn the basics of the craft, he said.

“Theatre carved me as an actor but I had no money to run my expenses. I realised I needed a plan B, and I opted for work like a small media job and then started working in an ad-making company and slowly started getting advertisements myself. Known film maker Pradeep Sarkar is the reason behind me joining ads and then shifting to Mumbai to act. And then ‘Bandit Queen’ happened. That film gave me a green signal to Bollywood,” said the actor reminiscing.

Rao enjoys the kind of warm welcome that filmmakers and their projects are getting in Uttar Pradesh. “I remember coming to Lucknow around 15 years back and it has changed completely in the last few years. It is so shooting-friendly; people and administration are so supportive. And the plus is the large number of unexplored locations waiting to be explored. ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’ is being shot extensively in Varanasi but we are also shooting in the outskirts of Prayagraj.”

The veteran actor is all upbeat about his next release ‘Lootcase’. “Yes, ‘Lootcase’ is slated to release on October 11, and it is an out and out comedy. I bet the audience is going to enjoy every bit of this comic riot. I play a greedy politician and my character is in for unlimited troubles during the course of the film. Soon after this film, my web series that was shot in Lucknow will be wrapped up too, so at present, I am dwelling in Uttar Pradesh you could say,” he laughed.

