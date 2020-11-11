This Diwali is all about a collective prayer to win over the pandemic

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:15 IST

This Diwali is very different from all the other years because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken the entire world by storm. But musicians Shilpa Rao, Palak Muchhal, Rochak Kohli, Jubin Nautiyal, Armaan Malik and Payal Dev are not giving up on the spirit of the festival and are praying for the well being of everybody

Shilpa Rao

Diwali every year is all about catching up with friends and I have a massive party at my place each year but that is not possible this year. But again, we have the option of doing video calls etc. I usually make kheer every year, but during this lockdown, I have learned to make a lot more dishes so I will make those and send it to my friends. The most important message this Diwali should be to abstain from firecrackers. It is a civic responsibility this year as many people are coping with breathing and lung problems. We should all just reach out with food and love and companionship to all our family and friends this year especially those who are alone because of the pandemic. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali and I hope we can overcome this crisis together.

Palak Muchhal says they have started Diwali preparations at home.

Palak Muchhal

This Diwali will be different of course, but not that different in essence. We will be having our puja at home and we have already started making sweets etc., at home and we have also started decorations. My dada and dadiji are here, we managed to fly them out. Over all, there is a certain if not sadness, a feeling of numbness in the environment, even when we are stepping out for shopping, it feels like everybody is very sad. So, we are trying to keep the same spirit at home at least. I have a long list of thank yous this year because despite the pandemic, I have had a good year and I am very happy that everybody in my family is safe. I do pray that the suffering ends for the many people who are in a difficult situation right now.

Rochak Kohli is in Goa currently and will be back in Mumbai for Diwali.

Rochak Kohli

I will be back from Goa to celebrate Diwali at home, and I will be leaving a day or two for Himachal Pradesh to shoot the video of my next song. So, this Diwali, even though, will be very different, I am just grateful that we are getting to celebrate this festival at least even if at homes. This entire year I have not worn any good clothes and have been only living in shorts, so I am very excited about wearing formals and seeing my family in formals, too, this Diwali. My sincere wish is that we do not pollute the environment this year because we have seen what happens when the environment decides to give it back to us — we have to deal with such pandemics and problems that we have no solutions to. My heart goes out to everybody who lost their means of livelihood this year and I hope they are able to get back on their feet soon.

Jubin Nautiyal says that he will spend this Diwali making music, instead of making noise.

Jubin Nautiyal

This year is going to as special as every year of Diwali just because I will get to spend the festival with my family and friends. We will not be bursting any crackers this year, it will be all about diyas and lights and music. There is going to be a lot of jamming this year. I will be inviting all my musician friends and we will be using some instruments to make music instead of making noise.

Payal Dev will have a quiet Diwali at home this year, with family.

Payal Dev

I haven’t planned anything as the lockdown is still ongoing, and the situation is not so good yet. So, I don’t know how this Diwali will be for us because we can’t go out and celebrate with our friends and family . Usually, we used to go to our hometowns to celebrate with our family which is also difficult this year. It will be very different this year, but we will definitely try to make some sweets and a good meal for my family. It will be a home Diwali with my daughter and husband this year.

Armaan Malik will spend Diwali with his family after two years.

Armaan Malik

This year Diwali is going to be very different for me but for good reasons. I have not been spending Diwali with my family for the last two years due to work commitments, but this year, finally, I will be able to enjoy the festival with my closest people at home.