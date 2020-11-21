e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Ananya Panday-Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay will leave you yearning for a similar Gulf getaway this weekend

Ananya Panday-Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay will leave you yearning for a similar Gulf getaway this weekend

While Gauahar Khan’s travel pictures and videos from her Dubai trip are not for the weak-hearted, especially those working this weekend, Ananya Panday just touched down in the UAE city and we can’t help but crave a similar Gulf holiday

travel Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:59 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ananya Panday-Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay will kick your travel bug
Ananya Panday-Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay will kick your travel bug(Instagram/ananyapanday/gauaharkhan)
         

The lifting of lockdown restrictions on foreign shores came as a freedom call for B-Town birdies who instantly spread their wings and flew off to much-needed excursion trips after all that hardwork. After her stint as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 and her whirlwind engagement to Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan whisked away her fiance and his sister, Anam Darbar, to Dubai while Ananya Panday, whose film Khaali Peeli recently released, too followed suit.

Gauahar’s travel pictures and videos from her Dubai trip are not for the weak-hearted, especially those working this weekend and as Ananya just touched down in the UAE city, we can’t help but crave a similar Gulf holiday as the divas flood social media with glimpses of their fun. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture from the cruise with Dubai’s skyline in the backdrop.

 

Gauahar posed before the Dubai eye as she spent quality time with Zaid at the Aqua Fun Waterpark.

 
 
 

The lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot next month and were also seen bonding with the Gauahar’s elder sister, Kausar, while in Dubai.

Gauahar Khan and Anam Darbar with former’s sister Kausar
Gauahar Khan and Anam Darbar with former’s sister Kausar ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )
Zaid Darbar meets Gauahar Khan’s siblings
Zaid Darbar meets Gauahar Khan’s siblings ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

From Michelin-starred food to top notch art and stellar outdoor or nightlife activities, Dubai hosts a plethora of adrenaline-pumping attractions which make it worth landing in your travel bucket list.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

With revised airport procedures, safety measures and strict SOPs at hotels and waterparks intact, Dubai is gearing up for shopping festival in January 2021 and a food festival in February 2021 which make it a truly cosmopolitan destination.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
MHA approves study to probe radicalisation in India, suggest amends in UAPA
MHA approves study to probe radicalisation in India, suggest amends in UAPA
Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held
Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In