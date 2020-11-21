Ananya Panday-Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay will leave you yearning for a similar Gulf getaway this weekend

travel

The lifting of lockdown restrictions on foreign shores came as a freedom call for B-Town birdies who instantly spread their wings and flew off to much-needed excursion trips after all that hardwork. After her stint as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 and her whirlwind engagement to Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan whisked away her fiance and his sister, Anam Darbar, to Dubai while Ananya Panday, whose film Khaali Peeli recently released, too followed suit.

Gauahar’s travel pictures and videos from her Dubai trip are not for the weak-hearted, especially those working this weekend and as Ananya just touched down in the UAE city, we can’t help but crave a similar Gulf holiday as the divas flood social media with glimpses of their fun. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture from the cruise with Dubai’s skyline in the backdrop.

Gauahar posed before the Dubai eye as she spent quality time with Zaid at the Aqua Fun Waterpark.

The lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot next month and were also seen bonding with the Gauahar’s elder sister, Kausar, while in Dubai.

Gauahar Khan and Anam Darbar with former’s sister Kausar ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

Zaid Darbar meets Gauahar Khan’s siblings ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

From Michelin-starred food to top notch art and stellar outdoor or nightlife activities, Dubai hosts a plethora of adrenaline-pumping attractions which make it worth landing in your travel bucket list.

With revised airport procedures, safety measures and strict SOPs at hotels and waterparks intact, Dubai is gearing up for shopping festival in January 2021 and a food festival in February 2021 which make it a truly cosmopolitan destination.

