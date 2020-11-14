e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ananya Panday makes heads turn at Siddhant Chautvedi's Diwali party in a red spaghetti strap dress

Ananya Panday makes heads turn at Siddhant Chautvedi’s Diwali party in a red spaghetti strap dress

Ananya Panday sets mercury soaring in a red boho chic maxi with a thigh-slit as she steps out for Siddhant Chautvedi’s Diwali bash at his Santacruz residence in Mumbai

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:29 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ananya Panday’s Diwali look in a red spaghetti strap dress
Ananya Panday’s Diwali look in a red spaghetti strap dress
         

Ditching ethnic to slay in a voguish red ensemble, Ananya Panday lifted the festive spirits this Diwali with her fiery look at Siddhant Chautvedi’s Diwali party. Setting the mercury soaring, Ananya stepped out in a red boho chic maxi with a thigh-slit for Siddhant’s Diwali bash at his Santacruz residence in Mumbai and the Internet was on fire.

A flood of pictures, from her photoshoot before the party, have taken the Internet by storm and the fashion police cannot keep calm. The pictures feature Ananya in a red spaghetti strap dress with an abstract floral print and multicoloured drape at the top while the bottom half of the dress sported stripe print and on the asymmetric skirt with hand micro-pleating.

Apart from the abstract patterns and mirror-work embellishments, the floor-length dress featured a bold neckline which added to the oomph factor. Leaving her luscious shoulder-length tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Ananya accessorised her look with a pair of silver jhumkis.

Wearing a dab of red lipgloss, the Khaali Peeli star opted for minimalist makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows. Ananya completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

Check out Ananya’s pictures here:

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
 
 

Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi had given a call for citizens to go vocal for local on the festival of lights which made the actors opt for outfits from Indian fashion labels. Ananya’s ravishing ensemble is credited to the Indian fashion house Saaksha & Kinni.

The diva was styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar and her silver jhumkis were from Indian brand, Amrapali. Siddhant’s Diwali bash was also attended by actors Deepika Padukone and Ishaan Khatter, all of whom will be seen sharing the screen space in Shakun Batra’s next, along with Ananya.

