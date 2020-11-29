e-paper
Covid-19: Curbs on cinema halls, pools, events relaxed in Goa

Covid-19: Curbs on cinema halls, pools, events relaxed in Goa

Cinema halls, swimming pools, gathering for religious, social, cultural, educational, sports and entertainment events were allowed to resume in Goa on Saturday, officials said.

travel Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 13:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Panaji
The standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed for various activities will have to be strictly followed.
The standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed for various activities will have to be strictly followed.
         

Cinema halls, swimming pools, gathering for religious, social, cultural, educational, sports and entertainment events were allowed to resume in Goa on Saturday, officials said.

The order issued by South Goa collector Ajit Roy lays down that swimming pools can function for training and sports purposes, while cinema halls and other events will take place with attendance capped at 50 per cent of capacity of venue.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed for various activities, including movement by passenger trains, air travel, metro trains, schools, educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres etc, will have to be strictly followed, the circular stated.

Persons over above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay home and not venture out except for essential trips, it added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

