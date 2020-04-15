e-paper
Home / Travel / Dekho Apna Desh webinar to offer tourism virtually amidst coronavirus lockdown

Dekho Apna Desh webinar to offer tourism virtually amidst coronavirus lockdown

Laced with interesting anecdotes, the session which was conducted by the India City Walks and was attended by 5,546 people registering for it.

travel Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Dekho Apna Desh webinar to offer tourism virtually amidst coronavirus lockdown.
Dekho Apna Desh webinar to offer tourism virtually amidst coronavirus lockdown.(www.icredibleindia.org)
         

With the tourism sector in India hugely impacted with no movement happening either domestically or from across the border due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Union Tourism ministry on Tuesday launched ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ webinar series to cater for an in-depth information on several destinations and expanse of the culture and heritage of India.

The first webinar, which was part of a series that will unfold, touches upon the long history of Delhi as it has unfolded. The seminar was titled City of Cities -- Delhi’s Personal Diary, the ministry said.

The core of the session based itself on tourism awareness and social history. Laced with interesting anecdotes, the session which was conducted by the India City Walks and was attended by 5,546 people registering for it.

The webinar will be available in public domain soon. One can see it on the official links of the Ministry’s social media handles, IncredibleIndia on Instagram and Facebook.

 

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said, “The series of webinars will be an on-going feature and the Ministry would work towards showcasing the diverse and remarkable history and culture of India including its monuments, cuisine, arts, dance forms, natural landscapes, festivals and many other aspects of the rich Indian civilization.”

The next webinar is on April 16 from 11 am to 12 noon and will take you to the amazing City of Kolkata, the ministry said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

