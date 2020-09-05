e-paper
Home / Travel / Good news for sufi lovers in Delhi as Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to reopen from Sept 6

Good news for sufi lovers in Delhi as Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to reopen from Sept 6

After the Unlock 4 guidelines were issued by the government, all arrangements in accordance with the same have been made ahead of reopening of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah from Sept 6

travel Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:25 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi [India]
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to reopen from Sept 6
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to reopen from Sept 6(Twitter/thebetterindia)
         

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi will be reopened from September 6, Syed Adeeb Nizami, Incharge Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya said on Friday.

The shrine was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of coronavirus. The decision to reopen the dargah was taken after the Unlock 4 guidelines were issued by the government.

Syed Adeeb Nizami, Incharge of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, told ANI on Friday that all arrangements in accordance to the guidelines have been done.

“The dargah will be opened from September 6. According to the government guidelines, we have made arrangements. In the lockdown, we closed the dargah to the public. Now keeping the guidelines in mind, we are opening the dargah,” Nizami told ANI.

Delhi reported 2,914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in four days, taking the total count of cases in the metropolis to 1,85,220.

The national capital also reported 13 deaths and the toll has gone to 4,513.

According to the Delhi government, the number of active and recovered cases are 18,842 and 1,61,865.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

